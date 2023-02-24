This lawmaker from Forsyth is pushing a bill that could provide $1 billion in taxpayer refunds

A bill that was introduced by a Forsyth County lawmaker and recently approved by the Georgia House of Representatives could provide $1 billion in a one-time tax refund for state residents, supporters say.

House Bill 162 was introduced by District 26 state Rep. Lauren McDonald, who represents central and east Forsyth County. The bill was carried on behalf of Governor Brian Kemp, who recently announced plans to return $1 billion to state taxpayers.

“I want to thank Governor Kemp for allowing me to carry this bill on his behalf,” McDonald said in a news release. “If our state takes in more money than it needs to function, these surplus taxpayer dollars need to go back to the hard-working citizens of Georgia. This money belongs to the people and, therefore, should be returned to them when they need it the most, especially with 40-year-high inflation squeezing family budgets across our state.”