Local lawmakers take part in post-legislative breakfast

Items from this year’s session

During the meeting, delegation members answered questions from moderator Derek Brooks, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, and those in attendance on several issues including the recent legislative session.

One item discussed by Dolezal, who represents state Senate District 27, involved House Bill 1435, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April and would give undergraduate college students who have completed 80% of their degree to receive a grant worth up to $2,500 to complete their education.

“What we see is a lot of people get close to the finish line, then they don’t have the financial resources to get across the finish line,” Dolezal said. “You looked at the math and you can say, ‘Why would the state pay for something like that,’ and do the math, the money these people will pay the state income tax over the course of their lifetime with the completion, someone did the math, it’s an eight-fold [return on investment] for the state to make that investment in these students lives.”

Gilligan, who represents state House District 24, said another bill that will impact Forsyth County is Senate Bill 116, also known as Betsy’s Law, which has also been signed into law and allows nonprofit organizations to offer free maternity housing and other resources.

“One of the pieces of legislation that I worked very hard on was about maternity housing,” Gilligan said. “Here in Forsyth County, I want to thank the commissioners because you went out on a limb with the faith that we would be able to get this legislation passed, and we were able to get it passed. That maternity supported home actually opens [in June].”

The center in Forsyth County will be operated by Whispering Hope, a nonprofit organization that has been providing pregnant women and new mothers in Forsyth County with educational and medical resources since 1996, and will serve up to 10 people on 5.29 acres at 5280 Parks Road.





Transportation

With gas prices rising and road constructs going on throughout the county, transportation was a big topic at the meeting.

With high gas prices, McDonald, who represents District 26 in the state House, praised Kemp for suspending the state’s gasoline tax and said the state would be able to deal with the shortfall due to previous planning.

“That’s important for your pocketbooks,” McDonald said. “A lot of us can go to the gas pumps and fill our trucks up, but we look over to the next gas pump and people are putting in just $10, so it’s important. People talk about, I’ve read some stuff, about the revenues. Yeah, we lose about $147 million a month, but we have the reserves. Todd’s done a great job of being [the chair of the Senate appropriations committee], but there is a big package in the reserves the work on, so we do have enough to get us through this time.

Jones, who represents state House District 25, said the majority of car manufacturers had already committed to moving away from traditional, internal combustion engines, toward electric vehicles.

Jones said those plans would mean the state will have to look at rules for selling electricity, battery technology, how the power grid is set up and other factors.

“When you think about our infrastructure, our grid was put together as a centralized grid, not a decentralized grid,” Jones said. “Then if you think about how much [energy] we put to each house, how much is allocated, per se, in your HOA or the road that you live on. I’m telling you right now, we didn’t allocate enough to have everyone have a supercharger within their home and not take down the centralized grid.”

While discussing transportation projects, Dolezal also touched on the planned Ga. 400 Express Lanes project, an optional toll lane project between the North Springs MARTA Station and McFarland Parkway.

“The Ga. 400 Express Lanes are coming,” Dolezal said “They’re coming from the perimeter up to McFarland, and that’s a federal project… what they actually saw [in similar projects] is when these lanes opened, it decreased commute times in the non-paid lanes by 40%. You’re opening congestion. Yes, some people will pay to get the fastest experience, but you’ll still get a faster experience.”

The project has received $184 million in federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, grant funding to add two express lanes on each side of Ga. 400 from the North Springs Marta Station in Sandy Springs to McGinnis Ferry Road and one express lane in each direction from McGinnis Ferry to McFarland Parkway.





What’s next

With this year’s session wrapped up, the lawmakers were asked what issues they saw coming back next year.

Gilligan said school choice – or having state funding follow students rather than public schools, allowing students to attend home school, private school or other options – had become a popular topic and was likely to come back in 2023.

“We have hundreds of thousands of Georgia students trapped in failing schools; it’s unconscionable,” Gilligan said. “We can no longer have that. We must get them out of these failing schools. Parents need to be the ones in charge, they should not be thrown out of school board meetings when they are having a discussion… in a business environment, we all know that competition makes us better, so that’s what we need for schools.”



