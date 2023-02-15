McCormick opens Congressional office in downtown Cumming

Forsyth County residents will not have to travel far to go to their new Congressman’s local office.
On Monday, Feb. 13, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick hosted an open house for his new Congressional district office at 115 W. Courthouse Square in downtown Cumming, where staff will provide constituent services for residents in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
“This is to basically let people know we’re here and we’re accessible,” McCormick said on Monday. “This is the geographical center of our district, which I really like. It’s the first time Cumming has ever been front and center like this. I like it because it gives access to the northern regions, which are pretty rural, and then of course the southern areas that are very populated.”
McCormick took office in January for the new district after Forsyth County was moved from the 7th and 9th Districts.
While based in Cumming, Al Chaul, McCormick’s deputy chief of staff, said there are plans to offer mobile visits for other parts of the district.
Chaul said the office has connections with members of the Georgia General Assembly delegation and local governments in the district and aims to be a “one-stop shop service for Forsyth County and the 6th District.”
“This office is all about casework solving,” Chaul said. “So, if you have any problems with the federal government, federal agencies, whether it be [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] with immigration or [Veterans Affairs] for veteran benefits, [Federal Aviation Administration] if you want to be a reinstated pilot, anything like that that’s held up within the federal government, we can help with that.”
McCormick said since taking office, he has made it a priority to reach out to constituents each week who had contacted his office to make sure his team has handled their needs. He said he has only had positive reviews so far.
“Sometimes the… employees get a bad rap for not being responsive and doing the bare minimum,” he said. “I’m telling you, that is not this office. They’re phenomenal. I have not had a bad call back, and it’s randomly selected. I have not had one person who didn’t say that it was the best experience they’ve ever had. It doesn’t mean you always get exactly what you’re looking for, but at least you get a prompt, honest response from people who actually know how to connect the dots and get you to the right people.”
McCormick said his time in Congress has already been busy, beginning with the 15-round vote to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house and including McCormick serving on five legislative committees: Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, Science, Space and Technology, a committee on the coronavirus crisis and NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
“Luckily, there is some overlap,” McCormick said of the assignments. “Foreign Affairs and Armed Services are the ones I wanted to be on the most, and they have some overlap, obviously. The way we look at our foreign relationships will ultimately determine how we design our military and the spending level. I think if you look at Science Space and Technology, my emphasis on Armed Services is tactical, air and land and cybersecurity. Science Space and Technology with space and aerospace emphasis ties right back into Armed Services.”
As a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and an emergency physician, McCormick said he believes his hands-on experience is a benefit to the committees.
“A lot of these things are things that I have expertise already that maybe most people in Congress don’t have,” he said. “I’ve actually treated patients with coronavirus, thousands of patients, and nobody else has.”
Along with getting legislation passed, McCormick said he also wants to be visionary and help grow the Republican Party by branching out to new groups and even to those who aren’t interested in politics.
“In order to do that, we have to have a brand that attracts soccer moms, minorities and immigrants,” McCormick said. “We have to be visionary in the way that we grow our party, that attracts people. If we compare it to a church, not just getting people to turn out on Easter and Christmas to vote, but by growing the church. How do we grow the church? What comes out of our mouth matters as much as we put down in legislation.”
For more information on McCormick and his office, go to McCormick.house.gov.