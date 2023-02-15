McCormick opens Congressional office in downtown Cumming

Forsyth County residents will not have to travel far to go to their new Congressman’s local office.

On Monday, Feb. 13, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick hosted an open house for his new Congressional district office at 115 W. Courthouse Square in downtown Cumming, where staff will provide constituent services for residents in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

“This is to basically let people know we’re here and we’re accessible,” McCormick said on Monday. “This is the geographical center of our district, which I really like. It’s the first time Cumming has ever been front and center like this. I like it because it gives access to the northern regions, which are pretty rural, and then of course the southern areas that are very populated.”

McCormick took office in January for the new district after Forsyth County was moved from the 7th and 9th Districts.

While based in Cumming, Al Chaul, McCormick’s deputy chief of staff, said there are plans to offer mobile visits for other parts of the district.

Chaul said the office has connections with members of the Georgia General Assembly delegation and local governments in the district and aims to be a “one-stop shop service for Forsyth County and the 6th District.”

“This office is all about casework solving,” Chaul said. “So, if you have any problems with the federal government, federal agencies, whether it be [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] with immigration or [Veterans Affairs] for veteran benefits, [Federal Aviation Administration] if you want to be a reinstated pilot, anything like that that’s held up within the federal government, we can help with that.”