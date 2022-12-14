Meet the county's new director of communications

A new director for the county’s Department of Communications and External Affairs was named on Monday, Dec. 12.

Russell Brown, who has served Forsyth County for the past five years, will assume the role after working as the interim director of the department since Sept. 2022.

“Russell has been a strong, consistent servant of not only the communications department, but the county as a whole for several years,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner in a press release. “Russell has been the ‘face’ of Forsyth for several years, and I am looking forward to seeing him take this department to new heights.”

Brown has 15 years of experience in communications, content generation, public relations and multimedia.

He previously worked as a talk show host and reporter for WDUN News Talk Radio in Gainesville and a news anchor for the CBT Automotive News Network.

The Forsyth County Department of Communications and External Affairs serves as a source of information for the community, elected officials, employees and media on county-related matters.