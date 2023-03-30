Meet Forsyth's new Assistant County Manager

Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas has been appointed assistant county manager to fill the vacancy left by David McKee when he became county manager.

Lucas, who first began service with Forsyth County in 1996, will officially transition into the role on April 10, 2023. As assistant county manager, he will be responsible for overseeing the county’s Fleet Services, Public Facilities, Engineering, Capital Projects, Water and Sewer, and Recycling and Solid Waste departments.

Lucas served in the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer as the deputy director from 2002 until February 2021, when he became the director of the department and headed a team of 140 employees to provide water and sewer services to approximately 175,000 Forsyth County residents.

“Barry has been integral for Forsyth County’s water and sewer infrastructure development for decades,” said County Manager David McKee in a release. “His leadership qualities and understanding of the crucial roles the County’s various public works departments will have in our future made him an ideal candidate for the position.”