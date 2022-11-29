Meet the two finalists being considered for county manager

Following an announcement from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp about Kevin Tanner’s appointment to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, county commissioners have announced to finalists for the position of county manager.

Assistant county managers David McKee and Brandon Kenney, who have both served in their current positions since 2021, are both being considered for the role.

McKee has been an assistant county manager since April 2021 and has overseen operations of the county’s departments of engineering, recycling and solid waste, fleet services, public transportation and public facilities.

He also serves as the executive manager for all transportation-related activities and responsibilities, working frequently with the Georgia Department of Transportation as their main contact in Forsyth County.

Kenney has been an assistant county manager since June 2021 and has overseen operations of the county’s departments of parks and recreation, planning and community development, water and sewer, senior services, code compliance and animal services.

He has also served as chief information officer since 2016, managing and administering the county’s information technology initiatives and activities by leading the departments of Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) and Geographic Information Services (GIS).