A new place to fly drones opens in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation has opened a new drone flying field at the future site of Denmark Park in the southwestern portion of the county. The 50-acre field offers recreation drone operators with a place to fly without a special permit.

“I am thrilled that our parks system now has a space for people to embrace technology as well as the outdoors,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent. “This is a great use of the land that will eventually become Denmark Park in the years to come. The field also allows our public safety personnel a location to train with their drones.”

The field is limited to recreational drone use only and is permitted on the following days and times:

-10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (May-October)

-10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (November-April)

The park is at 500 Windy Hill Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004.



