A new place to fly drones opens in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation has opened a new drone flying field at the future site of Denmark Park in the southwestern portion of the county. The 50-acre field offers recreation drone operators with a place to fly without a special permit.
“I am thrilled that our parks system now has a space for people to embrace technology as well as the outdoors,” said District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent. “This is a great use of the land that will eventually become Denmark Park in the years to come. The field also allows our public safety personnel a location to train with their drones.”
The field is limited to recreational drone use only and is permitted on the following days and times:
-10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (May-October)
-10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (November-April)
The park is at 500 Windy Hill Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004.
According to a release from the county, the entry point to the gated field is located off Windy Hill Drive. A gravel parking area is located in the back of the field. A path leads from the gravel lot to the flying area located on a knoll with the highest vantage point of the field.
Drone operators are responsible for compliance with the rules and regulations for drone operation implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration and are asked to operate drones within the field property, which is marked by a tree line.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the addition of the field during their May 11 work session. To see more information, including drone flying field rules, click here.