Praise for outgoing assistant county manager

Forsyth County leaders recently thanked an outgoing employee who they said had a “transformative” effect on the county.
On Thursday, March 2, Forsyth County commissioners read a proclamation and shared comments on the tenure of outgoing Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney, who is leaving his role at the county to pursue a state position.
“I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your guidance and your patience and for the trust you have placed in me over the last seven years,” Kenney told commissioners and county staff at the meeting. “I leave here a better leader than when I started.”
Kenney thanked the commissioners, County Manager David McKee and other leaders for his successes in the county since being hired as the county’s chief information officer in 2016 but said his “biggest thanks, however, is reserved for the employees of Forsyth County.”
“Your dedication to service has inspired me, your attitudes have fueled me, and your compassion and generosity have humbled me,” Kenney said. “In my 30-year career, I have been very fortunate to work with some of the largest companies in the world, but today I consider the employees of Forsyth County my all-star team. I leave here today a better person for having worked with you.”
Along with overseeing the county’s information systems and technology and GIS departments, Kenney was promoted to assistant county manager in 2021, where he oversaw the planning and community development, parks & recreation, senior services, code compliance and animal services departments.
During his tenure, Kenney was twice a finalist for the Georgia CIO of the Year Award in the Nonprofit/Public Sector category.
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, who was elected around the time Kenney was hired, said he had a major impact on the county over the last seven years.
“I will say that your presence here in Forsyth County has been transformative,” she said. “Sometimes we were kicking and screaming being dragged into current practices and proper use of IT and being able to get the data we actually need to make the decisions that we make. I appreciate you, your professionalism, your commitment to the job, and I just enjoy you as a person, so I will miss you in these hallways, but I know you’re not that far away.”
Commission Chairman Alfred John thanked Kenney not only for his work for the county but also for advice when making decisions.
“Brandon, you brought a professional sensibility to a county that needed it and at the right time,” John said. “You fostered a professional atmosphere; I thank you for that. You nurtured a number of individuals and careers, and it shows.”