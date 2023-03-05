Praise for outgoing assistant county manager

Forsyth County leaders recently thanked an outgoing employee who they said had a “transformative” effect on the county.

On Thursday, March 2, Forsyth County commissioners read a proclamation and shared comments on the tenure of outgoing Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney, who is leaving his role at the county to pursue a state position.

“I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your guidance and your patience and for the trust you have placed in me over the last seven years,” Kenney told commissioners and county staff at the meeting. “I leave here a better leader than when I started.”

Kenney thanked the commissioners, County Manager David McKee and other leaders for his successes in the county since being hired as the county’s chief information officer in 2016 but said his “biggest thanks, however, is reserved for the employees of Forsyth County.”