Push to raise max age for Georgia juvenile offenders to 17 clears hurdle

A bill to raise the maximum age for youth offenders to be tried in juvenile court from 16 to 17 advanced in the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, the bill would make it so 17-year-olds would no longer be tried in court and jailed with adult offenders for misdemeanor charges. Teenagers would still be tried as adults for violent crimes like murder and rape.

Ballinger, who has brought the age-raise bill several times in recent legislative sessions noted Georgia is currently one of just three states that prosecute 17-year-olds for low-level crimes in adult court.

“Very few times are we offered to do the pure right thing,” Ballinger said at a hearing Wednesday. “This is the right thing for 17-year-olds.”

The bill passed by 5-3 in the Senate Judiciary Committee and now heads to the full Senate. It cleared the state House of Representatives earlier this month by a 113-51 vote.

On top of raising the juvenile-offender age, Ballinger’s bill would set up a committee of state officials, sheriffs, prosecutors and defense attorneys to look for ways to help police agencies and juvenile detention centers deal with an increase of youth offenders including 17-year-olds.