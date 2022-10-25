Resident asks commissioners for traffic help amidst comprehensive plan updates

Following meetings with the county’s planning team, steering committee and community members, the Board of Commissioners approved updates to parts of the county’s Comprehensive Plan at a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Some updates to the plan include boundary changes and modifications to the commercial corridor policies to “guide scale, look and feel of development” in the designated areas.
The boundary changes will affect the Campground, Big Creek, McFarland and Sawnee Mountain character areas.
The Campground Character Area has expanded south to include more residential areas and parcels of the McFarland Character Area.
The Big Creek Character Area has expanded west to include parcels of the former McFarland Character Area.
The McFarland Character Area has been redefined to include Mullinax and Fowler roads areas, decreasing the size of the McFarland/Shiloh Road regional node.
The Sawnee Mountain Character Area has expanded the Coal Mountain Community Node to include the intersection of SR. 369 with Gravitt Road.
At a previous meeting in July, project manager at Pond & Company Lauren Blaszyk noted there was a desire from committee members to move Mullinax, Fowler and Union Hill roads out of the McFarland Regional Node, some wariness of new commercial and mixed-use development and that high-density projects were not well received.
“There’s definitely a desire to maintain lower density and preserve some of the single-family areas that are existing,” Blaszyk said at the meeting.
While planning commissioners had also recommended to the BOC to remove the references of master planned districts (MPDs) from the Haw Creek and Daves Creek character area, that change was not addressed at Thursday’s meeting and not part of the presentation to the commissioners.
One resident, Tom McDonald, spoke in opposition to adopting the updates during a public comment section of the meeting.
“Traffic congestion is the ugliest quality of life issue,” McDonald said.
As a former Cobb County planning commissioner, McDonald said he knew firsthand that traffic wastes time, can cause road rage incidents, wastes fuel and is a “collision magnet.”
Regarding the adoption of the partial updates to the comprehensive plan, McDonald said there were three things to help slow the “break-neck pace of new construction” in the county.
The first was to postpone the approval of the partial updates to the comprehensive plan, as the implementation of previous plans is what “has created our huge self-inflicted wound of traffic congestion.”
The second and third were to stop approving new housing or high-rise office projects until receiving voter approval on the revised comprehensive plan and to require developers to concurrently expand road networks and highways around their projects so that traffic from the development will decrease instead of increase.
“We are fed up with our terrible traffic congestion; you probably are, too,” McDonald said. “We want an intelligent, positive and truly comprehensive solution. It’s time to stop kicking the traffic congestion can down the road.”
Commissioners approved the partial updates to the county’s comprehensive plan with a unanimous 4-0 vote, with Chairman Alfred John absent from the meeting.