Resident asks commissioners for traffic help amidst comprehensive plan updates

Following meetings with the county’s planning team, steering committee and community members, the Board of Commissioners approved updates to parts of the county’s Comprehensive Plan at a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Some updates to the plan include boundary changes and modifications to the commercial corridor policies to “guide scale, look and feel of development” in the designated areas.

The boundary changes will affect the Campground, Big Creek, McFarland and Sawnee Mountain character areas.

The Campground Character Area has expanded south to include more residential areas and parcels of the McFarland Character Area.

The Big Creek Character Area has expanded west to include parcels of the former McFarland Character Area.

The McFarland Character Area has been redefined to include Mullinax and Fowler roads areas, decreasing the size of the McFarland/Shiloh Road regional node.

The Sawnee Mountain Character Area has expanded the Coal Mountain Community Node to include the intersection of SR. 369 with Gravitt Road.

At a previous meeting in July, project manager at Pond & Company Lauren Blaszyk noted there was a desire from committee members to move Mullinax, Fowler and Union Hill roads out of the McFarland Regional Node, some wariness of new commercial and mixed-use development and that high-density projects were not well received.

“There’s definitely a desire to maintain lower density and preserve some of the single-family areas that are existing,” Blaszyk said at the meeting.