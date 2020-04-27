By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Unemployed? You can earn more money on the side without losing your benefit
And this change could stick around even after we've dealt with the coronavirus
Jobs
- photo Unsplash
Jeff Gill
Updated: April 27, 2020, 3:12 p.m.

The $300 weekly limit on how much a person can earn before unemployment benefits are affected could become permanent policy.

The state raised the limit from $55 as one of new rules being applied by the Georgia Department of Labor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new rule, a person can earn up to $300 with no effect to their jobless benefits, including the additional $600 being supplied weekly by federal economic stimulus. The state jobless benefit is reduced by $1 for every $1 over $300 they earn.

“We’ve started preliminary discussions … to make this a permanent feature of the Georgia unemployment system,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “I think there’s a lot of advantages to it to help an individual, and it’s something we haven’t really considered in a very long time.

“We haven’t considered it recently because the economy has been so good.”

A labor department report last week said the area’s jobless rate climbed to 3.4% in March, compared to 3% at this time last year, as jobless claims piled up.

Moving forward, raising the amount to $300 “could really help an individual get back on their feet and also being able to earn some extra money,” Butler said. “That $50 threshold doesn’t really help anybody.”

 See original story from the Gainesville Times here.