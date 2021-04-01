WATCH: Bourdeaux visits Forsyth County’s COVID-19 vaccination site, local restaurants





District 7 Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux visited Forsyth County’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College on Thursday, April 1.

During the visit, Bourdeaux joined Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills, County Manager Kevin Tanner and EMA Director Chris Grimes to walk through the process of how registered residents are checked-in for a vaccination, are delivered the vaccine and processed for their second dose of the vaccine.

She also took a tour of local restaurants, coordinated by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, to learn about their challenges and share about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.