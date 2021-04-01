By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
WATCH: Bourdeaux visits Forsyth County’s COVID-19 vaccination site, local restaurants
District 7 Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux visited Forsyth County’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Forsyth Conference Center on Thursday, April 1, with Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills and EMA Director Chris Grimes. - photo by Forsyth County Government

By: Forsyth County Government

District 7 Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux visited Forsyth County’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College on Thursday, April 1. 

During the visit, Bourdeaux joined Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills, County Manager Kevin Tanner and EMA Director Chris Grimes to walk through the process of how registered residents are checked-in for a vaccination, are delivered the vaccine and processed for their second dose of the vaccine. 

She also took a tour of local restaurants, coordinated by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, to learn about their challenges and share about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. 

Bourdeaux also took a tour of local restaurants, including Cherry Street, to learn about their challenges and share about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. - photo courtesy Forsyth County Chamber
Bourdeaux stopped at Popbar to learn about their challenges and share about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. -photo courtesy Forsyth County Chamber
Bourdeaux also took a tour of local restaurants, including Tam's Backstage, to learn about their challenges and share about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. -photo courtesy Forsyth County Chamber