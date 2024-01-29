By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘We’re building an administrative services building… not building a commissioner building.” County manager addresses concerns regarding $114M new campus
01142024ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
Elevation rendering of the now-approved Forsyth County Administration Building. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
Following a controversial, split decision from the Board of Commissioners to approve a $114 million construction contract for the development of a new Forsyth County administration campus, FCN met with County Manager David McKee to discuss some concerns that have been raised about the project.