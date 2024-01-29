Following a controversial, split decision from the Board of Commissioners to approve a $114 million construction contract for the development of a new Forsyth County administration campus, FCN met with County Manager David McKee to discuss some concerns that have been raised about the project.
‘We’re building an administrative services building… not building a commissioner building.” County manager addresses concerns regarding $114M new campus
Latest
-
How Forsyth County could get more money from local hotels and what it would be used for
-
When the Board of Commissioners will take the next steps regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
State Senate committee passes antisemitism bill
-
Forsyth lawmaker introduces legislation to reduce state income tax