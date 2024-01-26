The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a special-called meeting next week to discuss a memorandum of understanding between the County government and the development team for The Gathering at South Forsyth.
When the Board of Commissioners will take the next steps regarding The Gathering at South Forsyth
