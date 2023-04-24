Where Forsyth County will get a new indoor sports facility

The general plan for a new indoor sports and recreation facility has been approved to be developed on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
During the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 20, a general layout for a Nets and Turf Arena indoor sports facility was brought before the Board. The 89,700-square-foot building is to be built on a 13.49-acre property that has been owned by the Fagan family since the 1830s.
“I’m excited about this project,” said attorney Christopher Light. “There have been a lot of proposals and we finally have something moving forth. I think it’s going to be great for this community.”
The facility will be built behind the Fagan Biscuit Barn restaurant on Peachtree Parkway and will include spaces to play soccer, basketball, badminton, cricket, and many other indoor sports.
Part of the request made by Nets and Turf was to increase the maximum building height from 40 feet to 46 feet.
“The national badminton tournaments require a certain height,” explained Light. “To be able to attract those, 46 feet is the magic number.”
The size of the facility has caused some concern for the residents of the Commonwealth neighborhood that is located directly behind the property. Chief among those concerns are matters of traffic, water drainage, and light pollution.
During a public hearing, one Commonwealth resident said, “I think we’re going to have a huge parking problem.”
Another insisted that, “It will create a great deal of struggle for those who live in Commonwealth.”
“In terms of traffic with a property like this, I think you’re going to get intermittent traffic as opposed to a constant flow from 7 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.,” said District 2 Commissioner Alfred John.
Regarding light spillage, John said, “Our code enforcement and code compliance is usually very much on top of those things.”
District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent suggested the use of automatic dimming LED lights in the rear portion of the parking lot to minimize the effect on Commonwealth residents.
“The lighting ordinance is very restrictive,” said Light. “We have included some of that language and even more restrictions in our conditions.”
There were also concerns about the size of the parking lot, which will have 456 parking spaces, and that teenagers may use the lot to drive recklessly and “spin doughnuts.”
Because of this, a proposal was made to have full-time security personnel monitoring the property around the clock.
The proposed development plan was approved by the board unanimously.
This will be the second location of Nets and Turf Arena, who already have one facility on Pine Grove Road in Cumming. The second location is planned to be larger and nicer than the first.