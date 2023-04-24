Where Forsyth County will get a new indoor sports facility

The general plan for a new indoor sports and recreation facility has been approved to be developed on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

During the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 20, a general layout for a Nets and Turf Arena indoor sports facility was brought before the Board. The 89,700-square-foot building is to be built on a 13.49-acre property that has been owned by the Fagan family since the 1830s.

“I’m excited about this project,” said attorney Christopher Light. “There have been a lot of proposals and we finally have something moving forth. I think it’s going to be great for this community.”