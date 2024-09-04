Just two months ahead of the November 2024 General Election, the Georgia State Elections Board has proposed some rule changes that are facing scrutiny.
Why a local election official wants to stop the state from changing rules this close to November election
Latest
-
Forsyth County joined a class action lawsuit against manufacturers of toxic chemicals. Here’s why.
-
Some dog owners will soon be required to obtain a permit. Here's why
-
Cumming City Council approves nearly $8 million on this project
-
Forsyth County commissioners adopt budget. Here’s what it means for taxpayers