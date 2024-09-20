By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why expanding Hwy. 20 is costing the City of Cumming nearly $30 million
09202024HWY 20 UTILITIES
Clearing for the GDOT SR 20 widening project began between Post Road and North Corners Parkway in early August 2024. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Georgia Department of Transportation widening project on SR 20 will cost the City of Cumming nearly $30 million for utility relocation.