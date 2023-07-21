By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Forsyth County residents are being asked to conserve water after the storm
Forsyth County drinking water
Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer has released the 2023 Water Quality Report, which shows that Forsyth County drinking water met all regulatory standards required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia
The County’s request that residents limit water use due to power outages at the water treatment facility has many people in the community wondering why the water plant doesn’t have a backup generator.