Why the Board of Commissioners is looking at power sources for Forsyth County’s water plant
water treatment facility
Aerial view of the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant, Photo courtesy of Steve Dorsch
During a Sept. 12 Board of Commissioners meeting, the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer presented some options for an uninterrupted power source to be installed at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant.