During a Sept. 12 Board of Commissioners meeting, the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer presented some options for an uninterrupted power source to be installed at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant.
Why the Board of Commissioners is looking at power sources for Forsyth County’s water plant
