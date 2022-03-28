4 rezonings discussed at latest planning meeting

Century Communities of Georgia

What is it: Applicant Century Communities of Georgia, LLC has requested to rezone 88.5 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) conservation subdivision for 105 residential lots with a density of 1.19 units per acre.

Where: AC Smith Road near the intersection with Jewell Bennett Road.

Variances: The applicant is seeking variances to reduce the minimum number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 43.81% and to reduce the building setback from all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet.

Staff recommendation: Staff is not supportive of the request.

Vote: 5-0 to approve with conditions as Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Comments: While plans for the project have been discussed for more than a year, planning members opted not to recommend the project as a conservation subdivision, which allows for smaller lots or neighborhoods approved to have higher density standards in exchange for preserving greenspace, as county commissioners have discussed changing those standards.

District 1 planning member Nedal Shawkat commended the applicant for working with county staff and the planning board on conservation subdivision proposals.

“But it seems like the feelings as to whether or not this meets the intent of a conservation subdivision is best characterized as very subjective,” he said, “and even if it meets one person’s idea, it doesn’t meet the others, and I think that’s probably what would be the response from the board of commissioners.”

During the public hearing, Ethan Underwood, a zoning attorney representing the applicant, said he and the developer had “worked really, really hard on this application” and requested that, if not approved as a conservation subdivision, the project be approved as a normal Res-2.”





Toll Brothers Inc.

What is it: Applicant Toll Brothers Inc., has submitted a rezoning request from agricultural (A1) and single-family residential restricted (R1R) districts to single-family residential district (RES2) conservation subdivision on 115 acres for 128 residential lots with a density of 1.11 units per acre.

Where: North of Heardmont Trace Road, which lies off Matt Highway.

Variances: The applicant has requested to reduce the minimum building setback for all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet for 15 lots, a planned amenity area and two stormwater ponds and to reduce the number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 70%.

Staff recommendation: County staff supported the project as a Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Vote: 5-0 to approve with conditions as Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Comments: Like the request from Century Communities, the project was approved as a standard Res-2 development rather than a conservation subdivision.

Similar to the previous request, Shawkat said the plans would be considered during discussions on changes to rules for conservation subdivisions.

“A lot of what we’ve learned on this application, we are going to use moving forward in trying to rework [rules for conservation subdivision in the county’s unified development code],” Shawkat said.





Tri-county project moves ahead

What is it: Toll Brothers Inc., has also requested to rezone about 49 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for 60 residential lots with a density of 1.24 units per acre.

Where: 7069 Campground Road.

Variances: Reduce the exterior setback along the western property boundary from 50 feet to zero feet; reduce the exterior buffer along the western property boundary from 25 feet to 0 feet; reduce the common area from 5% to 3.6%.

Staff recommendation: Supportive.

Vote: 5-0 to approve with variances and conditions.

Comments: The requested project is a unique request in that the planned neighborhood be in three different jurisdictions: Forsyth County, the city of Milton and Cherokee County.

“The portion that is Forsyth County is just under 50 acres, and we are asking for standard Res-2, no conservation subdivision, hopefully, there won’t be any discussion on that, but 60 units of the project are in Forsyth County,” Underwood said, joking about the conservation subdivision discussion earlier in the meeting.

Underwood said some of the conditions were offered to have contiguity with rules in the other jurisdictions.



