Where over 450 homes and townhomes may be built in the City of Cumming
Examples of townhomes built by the developer who hopes to develop 93 acres at the intersection of Market Place Boulevard and Turner Road. Photos courtesy of the City of Cumming.
Over 450 homes and townhomes may be coming to Market Place Boulevard in the City of Cumming.