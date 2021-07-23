‘A bruise on the eye of our neighborhood’: Why residents are concerned about proposed liquor store near Chattahoochee River Club

Those opposed:

About 50 people from Chattahoochee River Club wearing black shirts attended the meeting to show opposition to the liquor store.

“You’ll notice that I’m wearing black and blue [tonight] because bruises and black eyes are black and blue,” said Scott Jewell, a resident of Chattahoochee River Club. “And that’s what this is going to be at the face of our neighborhood. This is going to be a bruise on the eye of our neighborhood.”

Stacey Torshia represented the neighborhood and voiced concerns about not knowing that the HOA had approved the liquor store. She said that there was “no public forum, no communication” between the HOA and residents.

“All of the sudden, the orange [public hearing] sign appeared,” Torshia said.

“Our HOA did not bring this [issue] up,” she said.

Torshia said she was also worried about the store’s access point being off River Club Drive, which is the “main drive for the neighborhood.” She said that while the land is commercially zoned, she did not feel that the intersection was a commercial area.

She asked commissioners to allow stakeholders 30 days to process the proposed development and to speak with the HOA about the project.

Other neighbors such as Rodger Meyer, Keith Scott and Lindsey Adams also expressed concerns about the proximity of the liquor store to school bus stops, busy crosswalks, issues of traffic and crime.

“Having a liquor store at Market Place Boulevard, which is congested and where a lot of people are, is what criminals don’t want,” Scott said. “Having a liquor store where you can get in and out and immediately on Highway 20 [like Chattahoochee River Club] is what criminals do want.”

Scott Cooper, a neighbor and former architect, said that he did not believe the “context” of the liquor store fit the location.

“I don’t think this fits within the context of the neighborhood flavor that we’re seeking,” Cooper said. “Especially when the project is located behind our entrance signage.”

“I just feel like this is just an opportunity for every underage teenager with a fake ID to bring their golf cart up and access alcohol a lot more easily,” he said.

Those in favor:

Jonathan Beard from Miles Hansford & Tallant, LLC spoke on behalf of the applicant, Hiral Patel.

Beard explained that in terms of access, Patel was comfortable of complying with the condition of opening the store after the easement on Hwy. 20 had been constructed. He said that the ACC of Chattahoochee River Club had verified all sketches and proposals and felt comfortable enough to sign off on them.

Beard also explained that the proposed name for the shop, Gary’s Liquors, could be changed to something that was a little more family-friendly.

Patel thanked the neighbors for coming and expressing concerns.

“I’m a mother, I have a son,” Patel said. “I understand [the concerns]. Trust me, I completely understand.”

In response to selling to underage minors, Patel said that she had been trained and certified to sell alcohol.

“I will not sell to anybody who I even think [has] a slight chance of being drunk,” Patel said. “We have a system in place … that will be scanning IDs [for] every single sale.”

Patel said that she has been working on this project for the past three years and wants to “come into the community as a friend” and not put any of her customers at risk.