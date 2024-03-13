By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Alpharetta offers rival NHL bid to The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
Forsyth County’s bid for a National Hockey League franchise now has a rival just across the Fulton County line.