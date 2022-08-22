BOC approves proposed convenience store in north Forsyth

A proposed convenience store was unanimously approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 18.
MG Enterprises 9 requested to rezone 2.5 acres from agricultural district to commercial business district for retail buildings totaling 7,440 square feet with 62 parking spaces with conditional-use permits for a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps.
The convenience store will be at the southwest corner of the intersection of Hwys. 53 and 306 in north Forysth.
During public comments, one resident said the project was “inconsistent in this neighborhood.”
“Our family moved out of the city of Atlanta to enjoy a quiet, rural life,” she said. “We have a keen interest to maintain our country lifestyle that we came here for in the first place.”
Attorney Ethan Underwood said the developer had revised the site plan following a planning commission meeting on July 26.
Since the planning commissioners did not recommend approval with the variances, Underwood said the developer decreased the size of the total square footage from about 14,000 square feet to 11,000 square feet. The developer also dropped a request for around-the-clock business hours.