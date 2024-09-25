By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
BOC approves these changes to agreement with The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved an amendment to their agreement with The Gathering at South Forsyth.