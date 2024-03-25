By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Chick-fil-A among five drive-throughs approved at this busy intersection
Site plan of the now-approved commercial development at the intersection of Bethelview and Castleberry roads. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
A commercial development including five drive-thru businesses was approved on Thursday, March 21, by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.