Church expansion, Kelly Mill neighborhood among items at Tuesday’s planning meeting

Public hearings for plans for the expansion of a local Greek Orthodox Church, a new neighborhood on Kelly Mill Road and a special events facility in north Forsyth will be held next week.

The public hearings will be held during a Forsyth County Planning Commission meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main Street. The public can participate in the hearings in-person or through Zoom via the county’s website, Forsythco.com/meeting-announcements.

After planning board members make their recommendations, the proposals will next go to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Here are a few of the projects on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting’s entire agenda can be found at Forsythco.com/meetings.