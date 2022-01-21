Church expansion, Kelly Mill neighborhood among items at Tuesday’s planning meeting

Public hearings for plans for the expansion of a local Greek Orthodox Church, a new neighborhood on Kelly Mill Road and a special events facility in north Forsyth will be held next week.
The public hearings will be held during a Forsyth County Planning Commission meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main Street. The public can participate in the hearings in-person or through Zoom via the county’s website, Forsythco.com/meeting-announcements.
After planning board members make their recommendations, the proposals will next go to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Here are a few of the projects on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting’s entire agenda can be found at Forsythco.com/meetings.
Greek Orthodox church expansion
What is it: A public hearing will be held for a conditional-user permit to expand Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church for applicant Eastern Orthodox Community of Northern Georgia, Inc.
Where: 3074 and 3090 Bethelview Road.
What is being requested: A conditional-use permit to expand and operate a place of worship, fellowship hall, outdoor pavilion, bell tower, office and gymnasium (10,000 square feet or more) and a parochial primary school (10,000 square feet or less) in buildings totaling 64,842 square feet in addition to an existing 4,215 square feet building with 245 total parking spaces on 15. 792 acres currently zoned agricultural district (A1).
More info: During a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 19, District 1 planning member Kerry Hill said church leaders had had positive meetings with neighbors over the project and she thought the school would be a great asset for the area. She said developers and neighbors are currently discussing proposals for buffers and plantings along the boundary.
New homes on Kelly Mill
What is it: A public hearing for a rezoning request from Kelly Mill Consultants Corporation for homes on both sides of Kelly Mill Road.
Where: 2089, 2049, 2050 and 2106 Kelly Mill Road
What is being requested: The rezoning of agricultural district (A1) and single-family residential restricted district (R2R) to single-family residential district (Res-3) on 61.02 acres for 87 residential lots with a density of 1.43 units per acre.
More info: The land had previously been discussed for a different proposal for a neighborhood and Hindu temple, which also has had an application filed with the understanding it will be pulled if the neighborhood project is approved. At the work session, District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen said meetings had been held with developers and neighbors and one current issue is whether or not one or two lots on the north side of the property will tie into Old Field Chase subdivision.
Events facility on Bennett Road
What is it: A public hearing for a conditional-use permit for applicant Yes 2 Farms, LLC to operate a special events facility on Bennett Road.
Where: 6370 and 6390 Bennett Road.
What is being requested: Request to operate a special event facility in buildings totaling 18,267 square feet with 202 parking spaces and short-term rentals in buildings totaling 5,222 square feet for 10 overnight guests with 20 parking spaces on 22.625 acres currently zoned agricultural district (A1).
Requested variance: Reduce the impervious setback from 75 feet to 50 feet adjacent to the existing structure only.
More info: District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat said some neighbors had expressed traffic and noise concerns similar to a recent proposal to expand Fill Ministries, which is across Bennett Road. Shawkat said he didn’t believe the area was a bad location for the use but would prefer access other than Bennett Road, which he said would likely be a challenge.