Commissioners approve senior living development near North Forsyth High School
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners from left, Todd Levent, Molly Cooper, Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills, Laura Semanson and Alfred John.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposed senior living development near North Forsyth High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The developer, Orchards Development LLC, requested to rezone 26.4 acres from agricultural district, or A1, to single-family residential district, or Res4, for 66 attached residential units with a density of 2.5 units per acre at 3570, 3610 and 3640 Matt Highway.

Attorney Christopher Light said during a planning commission meeting in July that he felt the development was appropriate for the area as it would have no impact on schools and would be less intense on a stream running through the project than other commercial projects.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said Thursday that she went “to church with a lot of seniors that are older than me. [They] want to live in a senior housing community, but … don’t want to leave District 4. I just know this is a very much in-demand product.” 

The proposed senior community would include a tree save area around the perimeter of the property, a common area, a clubhouse and two pickleball courts, which District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said was his “favorite condition.”