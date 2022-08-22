Commissioners approve senior living development near North Forsyth High School

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposed senior living development near North Forsyth High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The developer, Orchards Development LLC, requested to rezone 26.4 acres from agricultural district, or A1, to single-family residential district, or Res4, for 66 attached residential units with a density of 2.5 units per acre at 3570, 3610 and 3640 Matt Highway.

Attorney Christopher Light said during a planning commission meeting in July that he felt the development was appropriate for the area as it would have no impact on schools and would be less intense on a stream running through the project than other commercial projects.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said Thursday that she went “to church with a lot of seniors that are older than me. [They] want to live in a senior housing community, but … don’t want to leave District 4. I just know this is a very much in-demand product.”

The proposed senior community would include a tree save area around the perimeter of the property, a common area, a clubhouse and two pickleball courts, which District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said was his “favorite condition.”