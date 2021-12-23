Commissioners OK two rezoning requests, add 120 residential lots to south Forsyth

Two developments will be moving forward after being approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16. Together, the projects will bring over 100 new residential lots in the south Forsyth area.
Both requests were approved with a unanimous 4-0 vote with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent.
Mathis Landing
JWC Atlanta Holdings, LLC. requested to rezone from master planned district, MPD, and commercial business district, CBD, to master planned district only on 23.8 acres off Mathis Airport Parkway for 16 attached units and 62 detached residential lots.
The project is expected to have a density of 3.29 units per acre alongside commercial buildings totaling 15,000 square feet and 67 parking spaces.
Michelle Horstemeyer, chief operating officer of JWC, explained that they were looking for a “main-street feel” for the project, adding a commercial area with amenities at the entrance of the development.
She also said the anticipated price points of the residential products would be different with the townhomes expecting to sell in the $600,000s and the single-family homes to sell between $700,000-$800,000.
Horstemeyer said that while JWC has not developed in Forsyth County for a while, the company has been “concentrating more on the more urban products” in places like Woodstock.
The board voted to approve the rezoning request along with two additional conditions including a traffic signal at the entrance if warranted by a traffic study and working “in good faith” with engineering staff to make sure that any increased storm water capacity and discharge volume is supported.
Senior living
Freeman Berrong Properties, LLC. requested to rezone from agricultural district, A1, to single-family residential district, Res-3, on 24.2 acres off Sharon Road with a conditional-use permit, CUP, for senior independent living with 43 residential lots.
The project is expected to have a density of 1.78 units per acre with a variance to reduce the exterior buffer abutting Sharon Road right-of-way from 40 feet to 20 feet.
Gary Bagwell, who was raised on the property, explained to the board that his parents had originally bought the land from his grandparents, the Sextons. Sexton Hall, an enrichment center that serves active adults ages 50-plus, was named in their honor.
Bagwell said that he and his family wanted to develop something on the property “that we really liked” and something that fit the land.
Frank Tetterton, speaking on behalf of the developer, said that the average price per home would likely land somewhere around an average of $700,000.
He said that they had worked to make sure that the entrance to the residential project would be in line with Sexton Hall and the future Cumming Tag Office so that if a traffic study warranted a traffic light, the other properties would reap the benefits.
The board voted to approve the rezoning request with the variance.