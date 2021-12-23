Commissioners OK two rezoning requests, add 120 residential lots to south Forsyth

Two developments will be moving forward after being approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16. Together, the projects will bring over 100 new residential lots in the south Forsyth area.

Both requests were approved with a unanimous 4-0 vote with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper absent.

Mathis Landing

JWC Atlanta Holdings, LLC. requested to rezone from master planned district, MPD, and commercial business district, CBD, to master planned district only on 23.8 acres off Mathis Airport Parkway for 16 attached units and 62 detached residential lots.

The project is expected to have a density of 3.29 units per acre alongside commercial buildings totaling 15,000 square feet and 67 parking spaces.

Michelle Horstemeyer, chief operating officer of JWC, explained that they were looking for a “main-street feel” for the project, adding a commercial area with amenities at the entrance of the development.

She also said the anticipated price points of the residential products would be different with the townhomes expecting to sell in the $600,000s and the single-family homes to sell between $700,000-$800,000.

Horstemeyer said that while JWC has not developed in Forsyth County for a while, the company has been “concentrating more on the more urban products” in places like Woodstock.

The board voted to approve the rezoning request along with two additional conditions including a traffic signal at the entrance if warranted by a traffic study and working “in good faith” with engineering staff to make sure that any increased storm water capacity and discharge volume is supported.

