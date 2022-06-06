Commissioners postpone decision on 36-acre business park near Hampton subdivisions

At a regular meeting on Thursday, June 2, Forsyth County Commissioners discussed a proposed industrial park near the Hampton residential area in north Forsyth called North Georgia 400 Business Park, and heard concerns about the project from neighbors.
A public hearing was held for the county-initiated request to rezone approximately 36.8 acres from agricultural district (A1) to restricted industrial district (M1) for industrial buildings totaling 383,281 square feet.
The property in question is made up of two parcels located on Settingdown Road.
Those in favor
Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group, a real estate development and investment company, said he originally approached District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills with a “residential zoning … as we are adjacent to [a] Res6 zoning.”
Through discussions with Mills, Seifert said they became agreeable to an industrial zoning and his group was receptive to requirements for appearance such as architectural materials, color, signage and lighting.
Seifert said his group was also agreeable to include a turn right only exit upon the completion of traffic light at Bottoms Road and Ga. 400. This would push traffic south on Settingdown Road towards Bottoms Road instead of allowing traffic to flow north towards the Hampton residential area.
Slade Gulledge, vice president of economic development for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, said he was in favor of the project.
“This is a good project,” Gulledge said. “[It is] bringing much needed new industrial flex space to our county.”
Those opposed
Residents of in the Hampton area voiced concerns about the project, discussing traffic and noise.
Pamela Hulbert said she was concerned about the roads in the area not being able to support truck traffic. She wanted commissioners to consider the noise, traffic, infrastructure needs and safety of residents, particularly children, that the project might cause.
She noted the Hampton Park Library is close to this development and urged commissioners to think about the safety of children and families that walk to the library and cross on Settingdown Road.
Another resident, Joe Hecht, agreed with Hulbert, saying there was already noise and traffic on Settingdown without the development. He said he was also concerned that the project could lower property values of houses nearby.
Discussion
Mills started off commissioners’ discussion by saying she has spoken with Tim Allen, assistant director of the engineering department.
According to Mills, Allen said large trucks are not allowed to go on Crossroads Road and Hampton Park Drive, because they are ‘no thru trucks’ roads.
She also said the plan is for Bottoms Road and Smith Drive to be improved, which would hopefully alleviate traffic issues.
Regarding the change from a request for a residential to an industrial zoning, Mills recalled the statistic for how many people in Forsyth County work outside of the county, saying she thought it was around 68%.
“We’re never going to turn our tax base around if all we do is keep approving bedrooms,” Mills said.
Mills said while she was concerned about Hampton residents not being on board with the project, she thought it was a good fit for the area, hopefully creating something like Bluegrass, an office and industrial park off McFarland Parkway in south Forsyth.
During discussion, commissioners referenced another project in the works near the Hampton area, stating that it had not come before the board but is in a development of regional impact (DRI) survey with the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Mills said the project might warrant a traffic light at Settingdown and Bottoms roads.
If the project does not require a traffic light, Mills asked Seifert if his group would be agreeable to pay the cost of the light. He said they would.
Commissioners decided to postpone a decision for two weeks to let county staff and council to create a condition for the project that would require the developer to contribute to a traffic light if necessary.
Mills also encouraged Hampton residents to send her any additional conditions they would like the board to consider, as well as amendments to proposed conditions.
The item will return to the next meeting in two weeks as old business, meaning commissioners will solely be deciding about the rezoning request and will not hold another public hearing.
Other items approved
Commissioners also approved requests for three other projects. All items were approved with a unanimous 5-0 vote.
- A Georgia United Credit Union will be coming to Atlanta Highway, situated next to the new Chick-fil-A location. Commissioners approved an alternate design request to allow a drive-thru window at Georgia United Credit Union to be placed facing a residential area and eliminate the requirement for smeared or weeping mortar joints on the building’s outside.
Commissioners also approved more parking spaces, taking the total parking spaces at the development from 12 to 32.
- A Publix will be coming to the intersection of Post/Tribble Road and Canton Highway, situated on 15.7 acres currently zoned commercial business district. Commissioners approved a zoning amendment for the project, allowing the developer to install 26-foot-tall pole-mounted lights on the interior of the parking lot. 18-foot-tall pole-mounted lights will dot the exterior edges of the parking lot.
- Dogs will now be allowed to stay overnight at Dogtopia of Alpharetta at Halcyon as commissioners approved a zoning amendment to allow overnight indoor-only boarding at the facility.
Since opening its doors in 2021, Dogtopia has offered dog daycare and spa services only.