Commissioners postpone decision on 36-acre business park near Hampton subdivisions

At a regular meeting on Thursday, June 2, Forsyth County Commissioners discussed a proposed industrial park near the Hampton residential area in north Forsyth called North Georgia 400 Business Park, and heard concerns about the project from neighbors.

A public hearing was held for the county-initiated request to rezone approximately 36.8 acres from agricultural district (A1) to restricted industrial district (M1) for industrial buildings totaling 383,281 square feet.

The property in question is made up of two parcels located on Settingdown Road.

Those in favor

Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group, a real estate development and investment company, said he originally approached District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills with a “residential zoning … as we are adjacent to [a] Res6 zoning.”

Through discussions with Mills, Seifert said they became agreeable to an industrial zoning and his group was receptive to requirements for appearance such as architectural materials, color, signage and lighting.

Seifert said his group was also agreeable to include a turn right only exit upon the completion of traffic light at Bottoms Road and Ga. 400. This would push traffic south on Settingdown Road towards Bottoms Road instead of allowing traffic to flow north towards the Hampton residential area.

Slade Gulledge, vice president of economic development for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, said he was in favor of the project.

“This is a good project,” Gulledge said. “[It is] bringing much needed new industrial flex space to our county.”

Those opposed

Residents of in the Hampton area voiced concerns about the project, discussing traffic and noise.

Pamela Hulbert said she was concerned about the roads in the area not being able to support truck traffic. She wanted commissioners to consider the noise, traffic, infrastructure needs and safety of residents, particularly children, that the project might cause.

She noted the Hampton Park Library is close to this development and urged commissioners to think about the safety of children and families that walk to the library and cross on Settingdown Road.

Another resident, Joe Hecht, agreed with Hulbert, saying there was already noise and traffic on Settingdown without the development. He said he was also concerned that the project could lower property values of houses nearby.