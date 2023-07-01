By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Could an airport be built in Dawson County? Committee cautions against it
Dawson Forest City of Atlanta tract 2023
People can access the “City of Atlanta” tract through routes such as Dawson Forest Road West. - photo by Julia Fechter
Attendees at the Dawson County Long Range Planning Committee’s most recent meeting quickly objected to the idea of an airport within the 10,130-acre Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area’s “City of Atlanta” tract.