Attendees at the Dawson County Long Range Planning Committee’s most recent meeting quickly objected to the idea of an airport within the 10,130-acre Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area’s “City of Atlanta” tract.
Could an airport be built in Dawson County? Committee cautions against it
