Cumming City Center: A timeline of the much-anticipated downtown project

The Cumming City Center is one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. Plans for the mixed-use development include restaurants, office space, an amphitheater, a miniature golf course and a new home for the city’s police department and municipal court on 75 acres off Canton Highway.

The Forsyth County News has followed every step of the development since plans were first discussed in November 2018. The following is a timeline of announcements, decisions by officials and other coverage.