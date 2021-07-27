Cumming City Center: A timeline of the much-anticipated downtown project

The Cumming City Center is one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. Plans for the mixed-use development include restaurants, office space, an amphitheater, a miniature golf course and a new home for the city’s police department and municipal court on 75 acres off Canton Highway.
The Forsyth County News has followed every step of the development since plans were first discussed in November 2018. The following is a timeline of announcements, decisions by officials and other coverage.
May 13, 2021: Groundbreaking ceremony
Officials hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, signaling it is in “high gear,” Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. Read the full story.
July 16, 2020: Sneak peek at mini-golf course
Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow posted pictures Thursday, July 16, 2020, of what a future miniature golf course at the City Center project could look like. Read the full story.
July 11, 2020: Monument sign
The Cumming City Council approved work for a new monument sign for the City Center, along with $15.8 million worth of other projects. Read the full story.
June 29, 2020: Logos, buy-a-brick program
City Center logos are unveiled, and a buy-a-brick program is announced. Read the full story.
April 16, 2020: Trail system gets grant funding
The city of Cumming will receive $200,000 in funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a trail at the future Cumming City Center. Read the full story.
Nov. 19, 2019: $51.4 million bid for contractor
The City of Cumming picks a general contractor, Belton Properties of Flowery Branch, to oversee construction of the development for a bid of $51.4 million. Read the full story.
May 16, 2019: Movie theater plans revealed
Plans for a “Main-street America”-styled movie theater are unveiled. Read the full story.
April 23, 2019: City Center manager hired, project grows
Jennifer Archer is hired as the City Center’s manager. Plus, the city purchases an additional 14 acres to add to the project’s footprint. Read the full story.
Jan. 18, 2019: Architectural design firm selected
The City of Cumming approved architectural proposals from Dwell Design Studio. Read the full story.
Nov. 15, 2018: Public reacts, mayor responds
Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow reacts to lots of questions and some criticisms after his City Center announcement. Read the full story.
Nov. 11, 2018: City Center plans announced
Initial plans and renderings for the City Center project are revealed to the public in a conversation with the Forsyth County News.
A campaign promise of Mayor Troy Brumbalow, the City Center will be located on Canton Highway and will abut Forsyth Central High School on a 75-acre plot of land. The development is planned to have a classic “Main-street America” theme that will feature an amphitheater, a trail system, parks, space for businesses and restaurants; the Cumming Police Department and the city’s municipal court will also move to the development. Read the full story.