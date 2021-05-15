Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge, ‘Georgia Sports Arena’ among zoning requests

A proposed sports facility and a new Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road are among potential new developments in Forsyth County.



Plans for those uses, and others, have recently been submitted to Forsyth County’s department of planning and zoning. All the projects are still early in the zoning process.

Here’s a look at some of the projects that have been proposed.





Georgia Sports Arena

What is being requested: The rezoning of 13.9 acres from neighborhood shopping (NS), single-family residential (R1) and commercial business (CBD) districts to all for with an office, retail trade establishment, restaurant and indoor commercial recreational facility in buildings totaling 72,100 square foot with a conditional-use permit (CUP) for outdoor commercial athletic fields with 313 parking spaces.

A variance is also being sought to reduce the setback abutting Valley Circle Road right-of-way from 40 feet to 20 feet.

What are the plans: Along with a 72,100-square-foot commercial recreation facility, a training practice field, four pickleball courts, two volleyball fields and 313 parking spaces. The development will include about 25%, 2.3 acres, of open space.

Where: The property is on the west side of the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Valley Circle Road.

What’s next: The development is still early in the zoning process, and a zoning review meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.





Dairy Queen

What is being requested: A site development permit for the proposed “Dairy Queen Keith Bridge” on about an acre off Keith Bridge Road.

Where: The intersection of 3545 Rowe Lane and Keith Bridge Road.

What’s next: The project is still early in the zoning process and is about 25% completed. A site development permit review was held on May 7, but the property had not passed as of press time.





30 homes on Franklin Goldmine

What is being requested: The rezoning of 20.5 acres from single-family residential (Res3), neighborhood shopping (NS) and agricultural (A1) districts, to all single-family residential district.

What are the plans: Plans call for 30 units, about 1.5 units per acre, with a minimum lot size of 14,750 square feet and a minimum heated floor area of 2,000 square feet. More than 3 acres of the land will be used for open space.

Where: East of the intersection of Heardsville Road and Franklin Goldmine Road.

What’s next: A public participation meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 18 at the Sawnee Mountain Park Community building.





New retail at Shops of Kelly Mill

What is being requested: A site development permit for developers with the Shops of Kelly Mill to build two additional retail buildings with parking, drives and utilizes on the site.

Where: The Shops of Kelly Mill, at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview Roads.

What’s next: A site development permit review was held on May 10, but the property had not passed as of press time.



