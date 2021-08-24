Davidson Forsyth, proposed 450-acre mixed-use development in south Forsyth, begins state approval process

Developers with a proposed 450-acre mixed-use development in south Forsyth County have released new information and concept images of the planned development.



In a news release sent on Monday, Aug. 23, officials with homebuilders Empire Communities and Toll Brothers announced they would be pursuing the development of Davidson Forsyth, which is planned between Peachtree Parkway and Old Atlanta Road.

“The Davidson Forsyth development will reshape this area of Forsyth County into a best-in-class lifestyle destination. This transformative project was thoughtfully curated with a focus on connectivity, character and placemaking,” said Paul Corley, regional president of Empire Communities Atlanta, said in the release.

Davidson Forsyth is planned to include retail, restaurants, office space, a hotel, greenspace, 15 pocket parks, more than three miles of trails, community gathering areas and for-sale and for-rent residences. Developers are also working with Forsyth County officials to allocate a 20- to 30-acre site for an educational facility.

“This exciting new community will meet a huge need for more housing options in this area,” said Eric White, division president of Toll Brothers in Atlanta, in the release. “We have seen incredible demand for new homes that offer the amenities of an energized city center.”

The development will also include a new, four-lane parkway that will connect Peachtree Parkway and Old Atlanta Road, and developers will work with county officials to create an overlay district for the project.

Per the release, on Aug. 13, Empire, Toll Brothers and Forsyth County filed a development of regional impact, or DRI, study with the Atlanta Regional Commission, a required process for large-scale developments.

The proposed development came about after a memorandum of understanding was approved in January 2020 between the county, SCARF Forsyth Ga, LLC and Midsouth Paving Inc., which called for half of the 800-acre land to be cut from the mining operation and be used for community use.

Forsyth County Commissioners heard an update on the project at a meeting in July.

Lamar Wakefield, CEO of Wakefield, Beasley & Associates, said at the meeting that as a resident of south Forsyth, he has seen a lot of people cutting through traffic at Aberdeen in an effort to get from Peachtree Parkway to Old Atlanta Road and vice versa.

“This is a real chance, in my opinion, to do a really dynamite mixed-use residential community,” Wakefield said.

He that he has been working with the same developers that planned Avalon in north Fulton County, and they have been looking at other mixed-use communities across the country for inspiration.

Wakefield said that traveling and visiting different mixed-use developments has helped him measure “what felt right” and what “didn’t feel right” in terms of spacing and density. Though, he did claim that “density is your friend” if you are in the food and beverage or retail industry.

The space is also big enough for a school to be on-site, and Wakefield said that they are working to get a STEM school developed at the location.

Previous reporting contributed to this story