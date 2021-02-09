‘Developers chomping at the bit:' Forsyth Development Authority to handle sale of 34 acres on Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Forsyth County government officials are taking a new approach to selling about 34 acres of county-owned land on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.



At a special called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, members of the Forsyth County Development Authority voted to approve an agreement with commissioners to allow the authority to sell 33.8 acres of property on Veterans Memorial Boulevard across the road from Amos Drive.

David Seago, chairman of the development authority, said this would be the first attempt for the authority to take on this kind of project.

“Some weeks ago, the commissioners approached the development authority about the possibility of them conveying the property to the development authority for the purpose of selling the property for development,” Seago said.

Forsyth County purchased the property in July 2007, before any current commissioners were on the board, as a possible location for a new jail, which would eventually be built in downtown Cumming.

In 2008, residents voted against a bond referendum that would have paid for the project. Previous plans have been floated to use the land as industrial flex space or for a county government use but did not become a reality.

Seago said the development authority does not have to follow the same restrictions as commissioners, such as not having to accept the highest-value bid and take unsolicited proposals.

He said the proposal would be “a chance for the development authority to be a little bit more creative and do something a little different than what we’ve done.”



