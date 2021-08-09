Developers have submitted plans for these 5 projects in Forsyth County

New businesses, developments and neighborhoods are always being planned in Forsyth County, and plans for several projects across the county have been submitted to county leaders.



While these projects still have a way to go before becoming a reality, below is a look at several projects whose developers have submitted plans to the Forsyth County Department of Planning and Zoning.

More information on the projects can be found at bit.ly/3yzwJkK.





A new mixed-use on Mathis Airport Parkway

What’s the plan: To rezone about 24 acres from master-planned (MPD) and Commercial Business (CBD) districts to all MPD for 16 attached units and 62 detached residential lots with a density of 3.29 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 15,000 square feet with 67 parking spaces.

Where: 3690 and 3710 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suwanee, GA;

Where does it stand: A zoning review meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, and a public participation meeting will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 16 at Sharon Spring Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming, GA.







