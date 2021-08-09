Developers have submitted plans for these 5 projects in Forsyth County

New businesses, developments and neighborhoods are always being planned in Forsyth County, and plans for several projects across the county have been submitted to county leaders.
While these projects still have a way to go before becoming a reality, below is a look at several projects whose developers have submitted plans to the Forsyth County Department of Planning and Zoning.
More information on the projects can be found at bit.ly/3yzwJkK.
A new mixed-use on Mathis Airport Parkway
What’s the plan: To rezone about 24 acres from master-planned (MPD) and Commercial Business (CBD) districts to all MPD for 16 attached units and 62 detached residential lots with a density of 3.29 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 15,000 square feet with 67 parking spaces.
Where: 3690 and 3710 Mathis Airport Parkway, Suwanee, GA;
Where does it stand: A zoning review meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, and a public participation meeting will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 16 at Sharon Spring Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road, Cumming, GA.
New brewery on Freedom Parkway
What’s the plan: Officials with Hall & Hound Brewery have requested a site development permit on 1.9 disturbed acres in the former Coo Coo’s Nest building.
Where: 1920 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041;
Where does it stand: A site development permit review meeting was held in July but did not pass, according to county records. Another site development review will be done but a date hasn’t been set.
Expansion of Meals by Grace
What’s the plan: Officials with Meals by Grace, a local nonprofit to help those dealing with food insecurity, have submitted plans requesting a conditional-use permit to build a place of worship and non-profit association in buildings totaling 25,180 square feet with a 10,218-square-foot minister’s residence with 104 parking spaces on about 3 acres.
Where: 6405 Bennett Road, Cumming, GA;
Where does it stand: A zoning review meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, and a public participation meeting will be held at a later date.
Restaurant moving to bank building
What’s the plan: A SunTrust Bank location on Buford Highway could be becoming a restaurant as developers have requested a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,198-square-foot restaurant with 33 parking spaces on 0.84 acres currently zoned CBD. Variances are being sought to reduce the front landscape strip from 15 feet to 4 feet, reduce the side and rear landscape strips from 10 feet to 3 feet and reduce open space from 25% to 19%.
Where: 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA;
Where does it stand: A zoning review meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Floor & Décor moving to grocery store site
What’s the plan: According to plans submitted to the county, developers with Floor & Décor, a company specializing in retail flooring products, are requesting a site development permit to build a store at a site where an Ingles Grocery store on Buford Highway currently stands.
Where: 1090 Buford Highway, Cumming, GA;
Where does it stand: A plan review meeting was scheduled for July 28, and a site development permit review failed on July 26.