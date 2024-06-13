By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Drive-through, retail and day care included in plan for new commercial development
06132024SKETCHPLAT
Location map for a newly approved commercial development at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Vaughan Road. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
A new commercial development has been approved on Peachtree Parkway in south Forsyth County.