Five fast FoCo facts from the 2020 census

The United States Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census today, and you might be surprised at what’s in the report.

Here are five takeaways from the 2020 Census.



1- The population of Forsyth County grew by 39.2% from April 2010 through July 2019, starting with 175,484 people and closing with 244,252 residents. The city of Cumming also grew 18.2%, starting with 5,541 people and closing with 6,547;





2-The median household income in Forsyth County (in 2019 dollars) from 2015 to 2019 was $107,218. The city of Cumming median income was less than half that, at $47,273 compared to a national median income of $62,843. Forsyth County has 4.5% of the population living in poverty, or just under 11,000 people, while the city of Cumming poverty rate is 19.8% or nearly 1,300 people. The national poverty rate, according to the 2020 census data is 10.5%;





3- Forsyth County has an owner-occupied housing rate of 84.0%, while the city of Cumming has 39.5% of its residents living in homes they own. The national owner-occupied rate is 64.0% The median value of a home in Forsyth County is $339,700 and $237,600 in the city of Cumming. Nationally, it’s $217,500;





4-97% of Forsyth County residents have a computer in their home, and 93.8% have broadband access. 84.9% of Cumming residents have a computer, and 81.7% have broadband access. Nationally 90.3% of homes have a computer, and 82.7% have broadband access;





5- According to the 2020 census Forsyth County is 77.6% White, 4.4% Black or African-American, .05% American Indian, 15.5% Asian, and 9.7% Hispanic or Latino and 1.9% two or more races.



The data is all available online at: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045219