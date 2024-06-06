Forsyth County has been named a BioReady Community as Chamber of Commerce representatives court life science and biopharmaceutical companies at a convention on the west coast.
Forsyth County named BioReady Community. What that means for bringing in new businesses to the area
Latest
-
Catch up here on FCN's reporting on The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
Development Authority approves funding for The Gathering at South Forsyth with additional ticket fee. Here's why developers disagree with decision
-
What new business might set up shop at this old CVS store?
-
City Council approves contract to build new police station at Cumming City Center