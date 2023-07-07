By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Halcyon is one step closer to getting a high-end grocery store, apartments
12022022 Halcyon 1.jpg
Halcyon has been a retail, office and restaurant destination for friends and families since the mixed-use development opened its doors in fall of 2019. Photo courtesy Halcyon.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved the proposal to build over 250 apartments at Halcyon.