Here's the latest look at the Cumming City Center

The city’s police department and municipal court are also planning moves to the site.

The miniature golf course will feature 18 holes that will be designed to look like smaller versions of well-known holes at courses in Forsyth County and at professional courses, like Augusta National and Pebble Beach.

The trail will be part of a green space that will also include a walking trail, pocket park, open field and a boardwalk over the green space and stream through the property.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the green space means the development will not need detention ponds since water will filter through the open area.

The commercial part of the development will include four buildings for retail and restaurants, a building planned for a brewery/restaurant, three buildings planned for retail, restaurant and office uses.

Two other buildings are also being constructed along Canton Highway for restaurants.

Though the buildings are in various states of construction now, once completed, they will have a variety of themes and facades, including one building being designed to look like a vintage theater and another housing an old city of Cumming firetruck.

An outdoor amphitheater will be a focal point of the development and will be visible from several restaurants and commercial areas.

The center has long been described as having a “Mainstreet America” feel, and a roadway between the commercial portions of the project will be able to be closed to traffic for events like car cruise-ins or farmers markets.