Here's a look at 6 upcoming projects in the city of Cumming

Westshore



Location: Market Place Boulevard and Turner Road

What’s the plan: A planned unit development, or PUD, project on 58 acres on the west side of Market Place with residential, commercial and retail, including a hotel. For the residential portion, studio units will make up 10-20% of the residences, two-bedrooms will be 25-40%, three-bedrooms will be 0-10% and combined one-bedroom units will be 40-60% of the units. A portion of the residential units will be for a senior community.

The development will also include 322,000 square feet of commercial buildings, a town green and two outparcels for either restaurants or retail.

What’s next: Crews have begun initial work to clear the site and prepare for utility installation.





Cumming City Center

Location: 75 acres off Canton Highway, abutting Forsyth Central High School

What’s the plan: The Cumming City Center has been a major focus for city leaders in recent years and is planned to have a classic “Main-street America” theme that will feature an amphitheater, a trail system, parks, a lake, a fountain, a stage and bandshell, a miniature golf course, green spaces and 117,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and offices.

Across Canton Highway, about 14 acres will also be donated to the city and will include other walking trails.

Forsyth Central and the city center will share a recently-built parking lot located northwest of the school’s football stadium. Though the center will largely be green space and businesses, the Cumming Police Department and the city’s municipal court will also move into a 15,000-square-foot building.

A traffic light will also be installed on Canton Highway for the project.

What’s next: Morgan said four streams on the property had to be combined as part of the site work for the project and construction on some structures has already begun.





Mashburn Village

Location: Between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Atlanta Highway

What’s the plan: The project will include the Solis Cumming Town Center, a multi-use development with 320 apartments, retail and civic space.

The development will be part of the larger Mashburn Village, which will include 193,000 square feet of total retail, 320 rental units, 85 single-family homes and 31 townhome units. An extension of Buford Dam Road that will connect Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Atlanta Highway is also being built for the development.

The project will include a multi-story self-storage unit, restaurant, civic space, open and preservation space, a multi-use trail and other amenities.

Also, part of the project is a new road that will extend Buford Dam to Veterans Memorial, which will be built by the developer. The city will then extend the road down Industrial Drive to connect with Castleberry Road as a route that is expected to alleviate traffic in downtown Cumming.

What’s next: Crews are already working to clear and grade the site and construction of the town center is expected in 2022. Some of the residential areas of Mashburn Village are expected to take five to seven years to build out.





Villages at Brooks Farm

Where: Between Atlanta Highway and Pilgrim Mill Road.

What’s the plan: Unlike other projects on this list, there are no current plans for the project after members of the Cumming City Council voted in January to deny the rezoning application for the proposed Villages at Brooks Farm, which had been proposed with 231 age-restricted single-family homes, 25 traditional single-family detached homes, 56 single-family attached townhomes, 335 multi-family units and 42,500 square feet of vertical mixed-uses with 60 residential units over commercial and retail units on the 152 acres of land.

Amenities like passive park areas and neighborhood pool, clubhouse and sidewalks were also included in the proposal. The proposed North Cumming Bypass was part of the project as well, which would have extended Sawnee Drive to Pilgrim Mill Road.

During their meeting, members of the council also voted to lift a one-year ban from filing a new rezoning application so as not to penalize the property owner.

What’s next: Morgan said though the previous proposal was denied, there is still interest between city leaders and the property owner to bring back new plans for the land.





Ashton Atlanta

Where: Buford Dam Road between Sanders Road and Market Place Boulevard.

What’s the plan: The project is still up for rezoning and calls for the rezoning of about 70 acres to R2 moderate-family conservation subdivision district for single-family homes and townhomes.

The proposal is for about 85 townhomes and around 180 single-family units. Another 10 acres of the land is planned for an office use.

The development will connect with another 50-acre parcel on Market Place, Sander and Mary Alice Park Road, which will be used for retail, medical offices and other uses. The connecting parcel will not be rezoned.

What’s next: A public hearing was held at the city council’s Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting, and the project will be discussed at the council meeting on Tuesday, March 16.





Hopewell Group Annexation

Where: Canton Highway, west of the City Center property.

What’s the plan: Located on 43 acres on both sides of Canton Highway, with the majority on the same side as the city center, the plan calls for about 198 townhomes and 200 condominiums, along with retail and an existing church on the land.

The project will have walking trails and roads connecting to the city center.

The property is not currently in the city and will need to be annexed. Forsyth County Commissioners did not object to the annexation when it was before them.

What’s next: A public hearing was held at the city council’s Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting, and the project will be discussed at the council meeting on Tuesday, March 16.



