How you can give feedback on Denmark Library design

Representatives from McMillan Pazdan Smith and library staff will be at the Community Input Meetings to seek input, answer questions, and provide an overview of the project. All ages are welcome, and activities will be provided for children by library staff.

“We are very excited to hear the community’s thoughts about what they want to see in their new library,” said Anna Lyle, library director. “This is such a fantastic opportunity to further serve our community.”

Everyone in the Forsyth County community is encouraged to attend one of the following two meetings to share their input:

-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road;

-3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road.

If you can’t attend one of the meetings but would like to share your thoughts and ideas about the new library, complete the following survey: bit.ly/DenmarkLibSurvey.

For more information about Forsyth County Public Library visit www.forsythpl.org.

The Community Input Meetings can be found in the FCPL Events calendar at bit.ly/DenmarkMeetings.