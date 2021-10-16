How you can give feedback on Denmark Library design

Forsyth County Public Library is hosting two community input meetings to solicit input for the design of the new Denmark Library which is anticipated to open in late 2023.
The Forsyth County Public Library system currently has four branches and usage of FCPL is among the highest in the state of Georgia, according to a news release. The Denmark Library will be the fifth branch of the system and will be located on Fowler Road.
The Library Board of Trustees selected McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture earlier this year to design the Denmark Library. The firm is widely recognized for its extensive experience with library planning and design, as well as its commitment to sustainability. McMillan Pazdan Smith is also the firm behind the Sharon Forks Library expansion and the recent renovation of the Cumming Library.
Representatives from McMillan Pazdan Smith and library staff will be at the Community Input Meetings to seek input, answer questions, and provide an overview of the project. All ages are welcome, and activities will be provided for children by library staff.
“We are very excited to hear the community’s thoughts about what they want to see in their new library,” said Anna Lyle, library director. “This is such a fantastic opportunity to further serve our community.”
Everyone in the Forsyth County community is encouraged to attend one of the following two meetings to share their input:
-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road;
-3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at the Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road.
If you can’t attend one of the meetings but would like to share your thoughts and ideas about the new library, complete the following survey: bit.ly/DenmarkLibSurvey.
For more information about Forsyth County Public Library visit www.forsythpl.org.
The Community Input Meetings can be found in the FCPL Events calendar at bit.ly/DenmarkMeetings.