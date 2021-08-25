How you can give feedback for future Matt Community Park recreation center

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation will host two community input meetings for residents to give feedback on proposed plans for a future recreation center at Matt Community Park.

Drop-in style community input meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:

- Sawnee Mountain Park Community Building, 3995 Watson Rd., Thursday, Sept. 2;

- Coal Mountain Park Community Building, 3560 Settingdown Rd., Wednesday, Sept. 8.

An online survey is also available for residents to highlight program components of interest to them that they would like to see included in the center. The survey can be completed by clicking here.

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation currently has three recreation centers located at Central, Fowler and Old Atlanta parks. Each center offers basketball gymnasiums, indoor walking track, fitness equipment, fitness classes, instructional classes and community rooms.

“We are excited to welcome the community’s input on what the recreation center at Matt will provide for the community in northwest Forsyth,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor.

The Matt Community Park Recreation Center master plan design is being funded by SPLOST VIII and Impact Fees. Other amenities at Matt Community Park include four synthetic-turf rectangular fields, a playground, three pavilions, restrooms, a multi-use trail and six lighted tennis courts. Matt Community Park opened in August 2016

Matt Community Park is at 6555 Wallace Tatum Road.