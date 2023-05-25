‘I don’t think this is a sleepy little corner anymore.’ Commercial development proposed for north Forsyth

Commercial development may be coming to Dr. Bramblett Road.
During a Forsyth County Planning Commission public hearing on May 23, a proposal was made to rezone 6.354 acres at the corner of Dr. Bramblett Road and Spot Road from Agricultural District (A1) to Commercial Business District (CBD).
The proposed development would include offices, retail establishments, and restaurants in buildings totaling 38,300 square-feet with 186 parking spaces.
“While Dr. Bramblett is not a designated commercial corridor, it is on the transportation plan to be a four-lane, divided road in the future, and I believe Spot Road will be that too,” said attorney Christopher Light, who represents the developer. “This is a fairly high traffic volume area, as Dr. Bramblett connects to state routes, and I believe it will only continue to grow.”
Light cited better community performance standards as a major motivating factor behind asking to rezone to CBD rather than Neighborhood Shopping (NS). While there are fewer use restrictions on CBD, it requires larger buffers and setbacks.
The proposed development, despite being CBD, has less building coverage and smaller building footprints than the 23% coverage and 10,000 square-foot building size allowed by NS.
“The performance standards that they are meeting are a lot better than Neighborhood Shopping,” said District 1 Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat. “They’re even exceeding a lot of CBD performance standards.”
Not every voice heard during the public hearing was in favor of the commercial development.
Forsyth County resident John McBain lives near the site of the proposed shopping center, and he spoke out about concerns relating to school traffic from Sawnee Elementary and the Spot Road Connector.
“I think it’s an unnecessary thing to put commercial at this location,” said McBain. “Because of the traffic, and specifically the school, I think it’s the worst of the possible options.”
Light and his client acknowledged that traffic in the area, “will be difficult at times.”
To address traffic concerns, entry to the development from Dr. Bramblett Road will allow right-in, right-out access only. There is also hope that there will be an inter-parcel connection with the property to the south that will allow access at the intersection with the Spot Road Connector.
There is hope that close proximity to the greenway, which will run along the northern property line of the commercial development, will encourage pedestrian traffic to the area.
“I heard from some people in the area that they like the idea of being able to walk to a liquor store, a bar, a restaurant, little shops,” said Shawkat. “So, I think you will see a good bit of traffic coming off of the greenway.”
The development would adhere to the aesthetic regulations of the Coal Mountain overlay, with an exception regarding parking lot structure. Shawkat specified that the code would allow for a bar, a micro-brewery, or a micro-distillery.
“I don’t think this is a sleepy little corner anymore,” said Light. “It should be considered in the next [comprehensive] plan for more commercial activity.”
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the zoning request to the Board of Commissioners.