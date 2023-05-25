‘I don’t think this is a sleepy little corner anymore.’ Commercial development proposed for north Forsyth

Light cited better community performance standards as a major motivating factor behind asking to rezone to CBD rather than Neighborhood Shopping (NS). While there are fewer use restrictions on CBD, it requires larger buffers and setbacks.

The proposed development, despite being CBD, has less building coverage and smaller building footprints than the 23% coverage and 10,000 square-foot building size allowed by NS.

“The performance standards that they are meeting are a lot better than Neighborhood Shopping,” said District 1 Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat. “They’re even exceeding a lot of CBD performance standards.”

Not every voice heard during the public hearing was in favor of the commercial development.

Forsyth County resident John McBain lives near the site of the proposed shopping center, and he spoke out about concerns relating to school traffic from Sawnee Elementary and the Spot Road Connector.

“I think it’s an unnecessary thing to put commercial at this location,” said McBain. “Because of the traffic, and specifically the school, I think it’s the worst of the possible options.”



