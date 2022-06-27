‘I see the future:’ Officials cut ribbon for Cumming City Center, continue with next phase of construction

Officials and residents gathered off Canton Highway to celebrate the end of the city of Cumming’s construction phase for the Cumming City Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 24.

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and residents celebrated alongside officials like Forsyth Central High School Principal Josh Lowe, State Rep. Lauren McDonald III and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Charlie Westbrook, honorary mayor of Cumming, was also in attendance and gave the project a thumbs-up.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony signaled the end of the city’s construction phase and the beginning of individual tenant buildouts at each retail store, restaurant, brewery or office space.

Some notable retailers that have signed leases with the City Center include Good Vibes Nutrition Inc., Mary Lucille’s bakery, Los Rios Cantina and Crooked Culture Brewery.

With the project’s proximity to Forsyth Central High School, Lowe said he was excited to continue a partnership with the city through the City Center.

“In a time that sees so many young students spending time in so many places, it excites me to know that we have a location so near our school where they’re not just allowed to be, but where they’re invited … and where they’re wanted,” Lowe said.

Lowe said he was looking forward to game nights where people can catch a meal at one of the City Center’s restaurants, the Flash of Crimson Band and other fine arts programs using the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and retailers offering student internships.

He also said the golf course at the venue, The Course @ Tin Cup Grill, might give him “a better chance to compete against or outdrive the mayor if I … play against him.”

“Probably not though,” he said.

Similar to sentiments from other officials, Lowe said he was most excited to see how the City Center will “enhance all that our community offers” and grow as the “heart” of the city of Cumming.