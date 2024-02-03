By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘It will not be an increase to the taxes of the citizens.’ County manager explains funding for The Gathering
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN
A non-binding memorandum approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners commits $390 million of public assistance to the development of The Gathering at South Forsyth, contingent upon an NHL team moving to the arena.