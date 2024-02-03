A non-binding memorandum approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners commits $390 million of public assistance to the development of The Gathering at South Forsyth, contingent upon an NHL team moving to the arena.
‘It will not be an increase to the taxes of the citizens.’ County manager explains funding for The Gathering
