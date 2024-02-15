Forsyth County is known as one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and a recent study is expecting it to get much more crowded.
Just how big will Forsyth County’s population get? The ARC says expect a lot of people here
Latest
-
Surfing in Forsyth County? A proposed project could make waves at Lake Lanier
-
Commissioners approve concept design for subdivision near historic general store
-
‘It will not be an increase to the taxes of the citizens.’ County manager explains funding for The Gathering
-
‘I think that that’s a good compromise.’ Why the Planning Commission recommended changes to this drive-through-heavy development