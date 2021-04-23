Land for 398-unit mixed-use development annexed by city

Land for a proposed mixed-use project near the Cumming City Center has officially been annexed into the city of Cumming.

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 20, members of the Cumming City Council voted 3-1-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed and Councilman Christopher Light recused, to approve the annexation of a total of 43 acres on both sides of Canton Highwayfor a mixed-use project being developed by Hopewell Group, LLC.

The approval also rezoned the land from the county’s agricultural (A1) and commercial business (CBD) districts to the city’s planned unit development (PUD) zoning.

The development calls for 191 townhomes, 207 condo units, 20,000 square feet of industrial uses, 45,000 square feet of commercial and retail uses, a town green, a pool and cabana area, a parking deck and 20% of the total acreage will be open space.

The townhomes will be divided on both sides of Canton Highway. Homes on the western side will have a minimum lot size of 1,450 square feet, and there will be a 1,850-square-foot lot size for the eastern side.