Land being cleared in North Forsyth may become the location of a mixed-use development
Settingdown land development
Property at SR 400 and Settingdown Road that has been approved to be cleared. - photo by Daniel Dotson
During a work session on June 20, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an application to begin clearing and grading approximately 30 acres in north Forsyth.